6 Meridian Purchases Shares of 5,500 Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,719,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 52,896 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 410.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 184,622 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 33,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $762,090.00. Also, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $428,359.68. 7.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of HVT opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $876.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.66. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $48.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

