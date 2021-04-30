6 Meridian Buys Shares of 10,436 Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

6 Meridian purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 130,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

CHRS stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The firm had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.