Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 212.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,749,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,966,537,000 after purchasing an additional 22,916,472 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,427,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,919 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 263.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,682,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,373 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,501,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,894,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,767 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

NYSE BEP opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

