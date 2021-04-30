Johannson L. Yap Sells 15,000 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Stock

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $738,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 215,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,639,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

