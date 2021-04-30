Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Design Therapeutics.

Several research firms have weighed in on DSGN. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Design Therapeutics stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. Design Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

