Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Design Therapeutics.
Several research firms have weighed in on DSGN. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.
About Design Therapeutics
Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.
