RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 95.2% from the March 31st total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMBL shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on RumbleON from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th.

In other RumbleON news, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $57,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,529.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RumbleON stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.55% of RumbleON as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

RMBL stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $88.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.10. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $64.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $70.68 million for the quarter. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 353.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that RumbleON will post -11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

