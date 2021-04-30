Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the March 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE MAV opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

