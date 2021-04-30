Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the March 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE MAV opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.