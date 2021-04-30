Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 250 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Barclays (LON:BARC) received a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 296 ($3.87) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 190.08 ($2.48).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 178.52 ($2.33) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £30.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 183.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 150.05. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 13,069 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

