Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €75.00 ($88.24) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €98.17 ($115.49).

SAN opened at €86.84 ($102.16) on Friday. Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a one year high of €92.97 ($109.38). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €83.91 and its 200 day moving average price is €81.59.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

