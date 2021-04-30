Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €7.00 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €7.00 ($8.24) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 33.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €10.10 ($11.88) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.40 ($8.71).

LHA stock opened at €10.59 ($12.46) on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a PE ratio of -0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of €11.11 and a 200 day moving average of €10.21.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

