Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €151.00 by Warburg Research

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WCH. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Nord/LB set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €125.18 ($147.27).

WCH stock opened at €128.70 ($151.41) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €121.59 and its 200 day moving average price is €110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.33. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €48.84 ($57.46) and a fifty-two week high of €133.00 ($156.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

