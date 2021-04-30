Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $12,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COO. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.85.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $407.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.92 and a 1 year high of $414.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.74, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.69.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.