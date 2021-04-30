Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $13.10 Million Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 168,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,103,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Trimble as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB opened at $83.66 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.42 and a 200-day moving average of $67.79.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. Trimble’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRMB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

