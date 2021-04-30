IBM Retirement Fund Sells 519 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,502 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lyft were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lyft from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.79.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $64,891,304.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $278,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,696,969 shares of company stock valued at $303,854,144. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $57.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average of $49.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. Equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.