Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,047 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ONEOK worth $15,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $52.60 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $53.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ONEOK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

