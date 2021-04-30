Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,167 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $14,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LYV. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,067,594.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,648,948.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,767 shares in the company, valued at $20,321,287.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584 over the last ninety days. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LYV opened at $82.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

