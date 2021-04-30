New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,892 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of The Boston Beer worth $14,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $59,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 140.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 7.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boston Beer news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,238.36.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,210.19 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $452.45 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,189.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,044.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 86.44 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

