Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 316,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,393 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $15,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE:HRL opened at $46.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.