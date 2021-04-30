New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,257 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Signature Bank worth $15,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.47.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $255.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $260.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.