Nwam LLC Has $209,000 Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,289,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,597,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,987,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,134,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,455,000 after purchasing an additional 363,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $31,149,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

NYSE:XYL opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 80.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.85 and its 200 day moving average is $99.76. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $112.64.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Xylem’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

