1,939 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after buying an additional 1,807,398 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 936,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,656 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $114.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $114.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $109,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,185. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

