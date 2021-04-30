Nwam LLC Decreases Stock Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,017,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,035 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $165,536,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,738,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $23,272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,924,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 235,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.65. MFA Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.44.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. Research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

