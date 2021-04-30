Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 700 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Cowen lifted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT opened at $207.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a one year low of $106.10 and a one year high of $210.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

