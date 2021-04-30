169 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 145,863 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,995,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,324,000 after purchasing an additional 89,233 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,354,000 after purchasing an additional 86,660 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total value of $2,643,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427 over the last three months. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $547.17 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $373.14 and a twelve month high of $547.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.82. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

