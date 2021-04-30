Nwam LLC Cuts Stock Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Nwam LLC lessened its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in MFA Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in MFA Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in MFA Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in MFA Financial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

NYSE MFA opened at $4.42 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.