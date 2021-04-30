Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Cuts Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 28.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,187,000 after acquiring an additional 171,010 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,587,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,849,000 after acquiring an additional 55,264 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,330,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,309,000 after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 926,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,461 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,944,000 after acquiring an additional 44,298 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $90.43 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.