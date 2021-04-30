Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,642 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $117.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.03. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $125.20.

