Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 11,887 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 40,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

ORCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $14.50 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 25,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $366,467.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,358,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,645,245.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $3,837,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,040,176 shares in the company, valued at $594,261,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,103,763 shares of company stock worth $15,821,754 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

