Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Cuts Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 540 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,896 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,982,000 after buying an additional 66,716 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,792,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.37.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.12. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.43 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

