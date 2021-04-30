Strs Ohio Has $25.82 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,139 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,159 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,323,000 after acquiring an additional 104,471 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 312,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,839,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,084 shares of company stock worth $2,372,229. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.21.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $211.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.62 and a 200 day moving average of $221.33. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

