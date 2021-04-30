Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 56,772 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $26,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $976,265 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NSC opened at $280.70 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $157.48 and a 52 week high of $287.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.74 and a 200-day moving average of $246.49.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.91.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

