Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Reduces Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

GDX opened at $34.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.44. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

