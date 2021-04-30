Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $59,000 in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,562,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,656,000 after buying an additional 2,678,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Momo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,610,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Momo by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,122,000 after purchasing an additional 604,141 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its holdings in Momo by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,260,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,551,000 after purchasing an additional 292,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Momo by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 667,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after purchasing an additional 243,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOMO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. Momo Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.61 earnings per share. Momo’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

