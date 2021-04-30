Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 17,779 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,779 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,264,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,088,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,404,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 694,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 99,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,762,000.

XSLV opened at $46.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $47.81.

