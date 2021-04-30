Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 19.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $99.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Paychex’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,535 shares of company stock worth $15,696,512 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

