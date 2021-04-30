Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $132.00 to $150.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ralph Lauren traded as high as $135.16 and last traded at $132.71, with a volume of 4357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.85.

RL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,748,000 after buying an additional 1,615,911 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,911,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 615,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,861,000 after purchasing an additional 442,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,058,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,833,000 after acquiring an additional 144,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.73, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

