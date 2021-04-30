Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 379 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,581,000 after buying an additional 4,933,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $206,558,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,383,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,124,000 after buying an additional 889,941 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $38,912,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1,425.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 554,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,951,000 after buying an additional 518,184 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.46. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 330.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

