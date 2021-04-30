Strs Ohio Acquires 87,321 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,276,817 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,321 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of Huntington Bancshares worth $20,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 149,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 30,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

