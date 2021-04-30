-$4.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will announce earnings of ($4.54) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($4.19). Royal Caribbean Group reported earnings of ($1.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 206.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year earnings of ($13.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.71) to ($8.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to $4.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.55) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.13.

In related news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $3,135,932.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,392,182.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,133,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182 over the last ninety days. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCL stock opened at $84.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.17 and its 200 day moving average is $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.