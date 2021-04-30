-$4.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will announce earnings of ($4.54) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($4.19). Royal Caribbean Group reported earnings of ($1.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 206.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year earnings of ($13.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.71) to ($8.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to $4.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.55) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.13.

In related news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $3,135,932.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,392,182.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,133,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182 over the last ninety days. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCL stock opened at $84.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.17 and its 200 day moving average is $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Earnings History and Estimates for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

