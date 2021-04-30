Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,342 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $16,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 16.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $6,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $97.94 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.53.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.26.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.