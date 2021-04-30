Bokf Na Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,710,000 after purchasing an additional 286,175 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,274,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,657,000 after purchasing an additional 33,103 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 921,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,977,000 after buying an additional 58,680 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 666,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,800,000 after buying an additional 24,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

NYSE:HLI opened at $68.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.65.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

