Bokf Na Boosts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bokf Na increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,404,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.10.

ABNB stock opened at $177.68 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.20.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.79 million. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.