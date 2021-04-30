Bokf Na Acquires 259 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Shares of WLK opened at $96.85 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $36.09 and a 12-month high of $97.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $1,490,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,589.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,519 shares of company stock worth $8,415,449 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.