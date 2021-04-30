Needham & Company LLC Raises SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $90.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.88.

Shares of SSNC opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.30. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $51.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

