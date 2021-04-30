Zacks: Analysts Expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.27. Schlumberger posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

SLB opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Schlumberger by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Schlumberger by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

