Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KNSL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,845,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $172.83 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $252.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.35.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.33.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

