M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $236,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDC shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of MDC opened at $59.93 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.91. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

