Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,634,000 after purchasing an additional 79,058 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,622,000 after buying an additional 205,146 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 631,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,234,000 after buying an additional 366,326 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Agilysys by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 489,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,790,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 128,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

AGYS opened at $51.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -45.82 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.46. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $452,000.00. Also, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Craig Hallum lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.