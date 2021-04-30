HC Wainwright Raises Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $225.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $98.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.28.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

