Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Get Assertio alerts:

Separately, Gabelli upgraded shares of Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.13.

NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65. Assertio has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $94.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Assertio stock. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) by 562.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 2.34% of Assertio worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution, and a suppository for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis; CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the treatment of migraine, nausea, photophobia, and phonophobia; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; SPRIX, an NSAID for the short term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assertio (ASRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.